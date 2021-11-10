Deadly lawn care shooting: More info coming on death of man who shot at Austin officers

Austin firefighters work to put out blaze at home located at 10616 Pinkney Lane in southwest Austin (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks ago, a visit for lawn care from the City of Austin to a man’s home ended in a daylong series of events: gunfire, a house fire, and finally, the shooting death of the resident by Austin police.

Now, Austin Police Department is set to release more information about what exactly happened and how.

APD will hold a briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m. to give more details about the incident. We’ll livestream the event in this story, at KXAN.com, on the official KXAN News Facebook page, and in the KXAN News app.

Morning lawn care visit turned deadly

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. Oct. 27, when the Austin Code Department and APD officers visited the resident — who APD has so far not publicly identified — at his home in southwest Austin to cut his overgrown lawn.

But the visit escalated after the resident began firing from inside his home. After hours of de-escalation tactics, crisis negotiators and mental health officers, a fire started inside the home.

After 3 p.m., officers say he started firing again as flames engulfed the home.

Despite attempts to get him out of the home, police say he exited from his garage with weapons in hand, prompting an APD SWAT officer to shoot and hit him. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

“The Odd House”

Neighbors say they were shocked by the events, but had had questions about the home for years.

“I thought it was deserted for years,” neighbor Brent Mayberry told KXAN. “Until walking by… you hear music one day. And it’s like, ‘Wow. That’s kind of odd.’ It’s just a house that’s been a mystery to everybody in the neighborhood as long as I’ve been here.”

We’ll update this story with more details following the briefing.