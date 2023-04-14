Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s interview with Jeremy Sylestine, a former Travis County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor-turned-defense attorney, for insight after more than 75 pages of newly-unsealed documents filed by the State were released.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 76-page document unsealed Thursday contains a trove of social media posts, texts and search history for Daniel Perry, who was convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in 2020.

The document was not used during his trial, but they point to evidence the State intends to introduce during the punishment phase. A judge, not a jury, will decide Perry’s sentence, which was a decision the defense made. A date has not yet been set for that step in the legal process.

The documents include a voicemail from a woman identifying herself as his mother, telling Perry to stop posting “bad things” on Facebook “because it’s really hurting people’s feelings and it’s wrong.” A text from a contact saved in Perry’s phone as “Dad” shared a similar sentiment.

While some Facebook messages had been introduced at trial — including messages where Perry discussed a shooting between a driver and protester in Seattle and how he would work to get away with a similar situation — these documents reveal far more.

Dozens of posts on Facebook and messages between friends focus on racial justice protests across the country and in Central Texas, as well as memes and articles about protesters being shot or run over.

PERRY: I might have to kill a few people on my way to work they are rioting outside my apartment complex FRIEND: Can you legally do so? PERRY: If they attack me or try to pull me out my car than yes. If I just do it because I am driving then no. Conversation on May 31, 2020. Garrett Foster was killed in July 2020

Read the document below. Warning: Contains profanity.

Perry’s search history included “protest in Austin today” “protestors in Seattle get shot” “unarmed black men killed by police” and “degrees of murder charges” and “does the federal government have the ballistics of every firearm sold legally,” according to the documents.

The documents also include Perry’s criminal history, detailing a 2005 arrest on an assault causing bodily injury charge. Perry entered a guilty plea and received a fine and deferred adjudication.

Perry’s attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial, arguing in part they believe evidence showing Foster’s motive, intent and state of mind when he approached Perry’s car should have been included.

After the verdict and Gov. Greg Abbott’s request to get a pardon process started, Perry’s attorneys released a statement saying it is focused “on the upcoming sentencing hearing and marshaling evidence related to Sgt. Perry’s character and his service to our country as a member of our military for the past 12 years. Daniel was most crushed that his conviction will end his Army service. He loved being a soldier for our country. Many, many people have reached out to express a desire to speak on Daniel’s behalf.”