Dangerous ‘Gray death’ drug may be on its way into Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dangerous new drug that’s being found in Louisiana may be on its way into the Lone Star State, the Houston Chronicle reports.

“Gray death” — which gets its name from its visual resemblance to concrete — is so powerful, officials say just touching it could kill you.

The drug is a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carafentanil, an elephant tranquilizer.

“The drug is reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine,” says Dr. Heidi Abraham. “Officials say if you come across this drug, you should not pick it up or even touch it. Instead, you should report it to authorities.”

Back in an Ohio, a police officer claims he overdosed after accidentally inhaling the substance. The suspects at the scene had reportedly been stepping on the drugs to destroy the evidence, which sent tiny particles of the drug into the air, Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman says.

If the drug is all that dangerous, how can people who inject or snort it survive?

“Taking these drugs is like playing Russian Roulette,” said DEA spokesperson Sammy Parks. “Even the drug dealers don’t know what are in them.”