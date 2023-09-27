Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 27, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect in a downtown Dallas murder was taken into custody this week by University of Texas at Austin police, according to the Dallas Police Department.

According to a release, DPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Elm Street, which is in the downtown area, around 1:15 p.m. Monday and found Jenean Chapman, 46, dead in an apartment.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday determined Chapman’s death was a homicide.

James Patrick, 48, was identified as a suspect in Chapman’s death.

Patrick was taken into custody in Austin by UT police on Wednesday, according to DPD.

Dallas police said Patrick will be charged with murder and is in custody in Travis County.

According to Travis County jail records, Patrick is being held on a $100,000 bond and has an “out of county felony” charge.