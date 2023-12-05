AUSTIN (KXAN) — District Attorney Jose Garza told KXAN in a sit-down interview Tuesday that he believes the best way to get justice for protestors injured on May 31, 2020 is to prompt “systemic change” within the Austin Police Department.

On Monday, his office announced the dismissal of 17 police officer indictments stemming from those protests. The DA’s Office will still prosecute four officers related to the protests.

In exchange, the City of Austin and DA’s Office sent a request to the Department of Justice asking for a review of APD’s actions during those protests. The DOJ has not yet said whether it will move forward with conducting that review.

“Four cases against four officers, those cases had aggravating factors from our perspective,” Garza said. “The other set of cases, the 17 cases, it became clear to us that the conduct there was a byproduct of the systemic change that’s really necessary.”

Several participants were injured by less-lethal shotguns, often referred to as “beanbag rounds.”

On Monday, both the Austin Justice Coalition and attorneys representing some of the indicted officers called the back and forth with these indictments “political theater.”

“The truth is I don’t think about the politics of these choices. I do my best to make decisions that I think are right,” Garza said. He announced his 2024 reelection campaign in August. During his initial run, prosecuting police officers was part of his platform.

“DA Garza has yet to prove any case where an officer has committed any wrongdoing – the war on our department from prosecutors has gone on long enough,” said Austin Police Association President-Elect Michael Bullock in response to Monday’s announcement.

Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, said he felt Garza “knew he couldn’t get convictions on these 21 cases.”

When KXAN asked Garza about such criticism, he said “the course of these cases worked exactly the way it does for every single person accused of a crime in this community.”

There’s no timeline yet as to when the DOJ will make its decision on the review, nor an indication of how long that process will take if the agency does move forward with the review.

“This is one mechanism that we have to secure a just outcome,” he said.

KXAN asked the DA if he believed justice would be served without a DOJ review.

“There are no guarantees and that’s how our criminal justice system works every day,” Garza said.