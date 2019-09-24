Crime Stoppers offering $2K for information on Round Rock ‘porch pirate’

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the suspect who was seen on video taking various delivery packages from a porch in the Cat Hollow subdivision in Round Rock on Sept. 18.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect removed several boxes and loaded them into a small light-colored four-door vehicle.

WCSO says that the investigation indicates that there are at least two or more suspects involved in the case and one or both are believed to have ties to the San Antonio area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 253-7867 or visit wilcocrimetips.org. Information you provide could earn you up to $2,000 and all tips are confidential.

As of Sept. 1, stealing packages and other mail from people’s doorsteps and mailboxes is a felony punishable with jail time and fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.