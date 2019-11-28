Credit card skimmers found at Lakeway gas station

Card skimmer in gas pump (Image from the Texas Department of Agriculture)

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department is reporting that a gas pump skimmer was found at a Lakeway gas station on Friday, Nov. 22.

According to LPD, agents with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation inspected pumps at 903 RR 620 South, the location of the Metro Mart-Exxon, after several complaints.

Agents found two credit card skimmers and called LPD officers to take them for forensic and digital evidence.

Several tips to keep you from becoming a victim of pump skimming:

Use pump closest to storefront, in the line of sight of store personnel

Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters — this could be a skimmer

Check that security tape on the pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate that the cabinet was opened without store knowledge

If you think you’ve been skimmed, call (800) TELL-TDA and an inspector will be sent to the gas station.

For more information on how to avoid getting skimmed, click here.