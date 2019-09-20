Credit card skimmer found at Research Boulevard gas station in north Austin

A pump skimmer found at the Pronto C-Store in north Austin (Texas Department of Agriculture)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Agriculture is reporting that six credit card skimmers were found at five pumps at the Pronto C-Store located at 8630 Research Blvd. in north Austin.

One of the pumps that fell prey to having a skimmer put in it at the Pronto C-Store in north Austin (Texas Department of Agriculture)

According the TDA, the inspector found the skimmers after receiving a complaint from a customer.

The department is reminding customers of several tips to keep you from becoming a victim of pump skimming:

Use pump closest to storefront, in the line of sight of store personnel

Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters — this could be a skimmer

Check that security tape on the pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate that the cabinet was opened without store knowledge

If you think you’ve been skimmed, call (800) TELL-TDA and an inspector will be sent to the gas station.

For more information on how to avoid getting skimmed, click here.