Court upholds conviction for man who killed UT student in 2016, left her body near Waller Creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Travis County Court of Appeals reaffirmed the conviction of the man who killed a University of Texas student in 2016 — denying his request for a review of his appeal request.

Haruka Weiser (Beaverton, Ore. School District Photo)

Meechaiel Khalil Criner was convicted of capital murder in the death of 18-year-old Haruka Weiser back in 2018. In November 2019, the Third Court of Appeals also upheld his conviction for strangling Weiser and hiding her body near Waller Creek.

Surveillance video at the time of the murder linked Criner to the crime — as did possessions of Haruka’s that Criner had.

He is currently serving a life sentence.

According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Criner can file a motion for rehearing if he wishes.