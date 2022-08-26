AUSTIN (KXAN) – After a suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide in the 800 block of West Riverside near Auditorium Shores, court records were filed Thursday in Travis County with an overview of the investigation.

The record said Coltan James Moore, 30, was being held at the Travis County jail on a $150,000 bond under a murder charge. A judge ordered Moore to undergo a mental health evaluation and be under supervision. The judge also required he take medication and wear a GPS while in jail.

According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to a 6:54 a.m. 911 call Wednesday after a body was found. The caller told police the body appeared to have injuries to the back of his head. The man was pronounced dead by Austin-Travis County EMS at 7:02 a.m.

While officers were investigating the scene, broken trashcans and rocks with apparent blood stains were found near the body. Records said the injuries to the man’s head appeared to have been caused by the rocks found.

Coltan Moore (Mugshot provided by Austin Police Department)

On the scene, officers spoke with a potential witness who was sleeping in the park overnight. The witness told officers he heard one man that had been yelling in the park overnight and pointed toward a man, later identified as Moore, who was sitting on a park bench at the time.

When officers approached Moore, he stood up and held his hands behind his back, according to records. He then said, “They made me do it.” In a report, officers noted Moore had scratches on his body and arms, which “appeared to be fresh and were consistent with being involved in a physical disturbance.”

Moore was arrested and taken to APD’s homicide office, where investigators attempted to interview him.

According to reports, while Moore was in the interview room, he was talking, and at times, yelling to himself. Police said he appeared angry and agitated.

In the report, the interviewer stated every time they tried to speak, Moore would yell over them, and when he was being read his rights, he asked for a lawyer.

The report noted Moore began speaking without being asked any questions, and talked about being involved in the death.

The report continued and stated Moore said, “I didn’t want to hurt him.”

An autopsy was performed on the victim during the investigation. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, and the death was classified as a homicide.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 50th homicide of 2022.