Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 31, 2023.

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Affidavits obtained by KXAN detail what led to the murder charge Raul Meza Jr., 62, faces in the death of 80-year-old Pflugerville man Jesse Fraga.

On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department announced it arrested Meza Jr. and connected him with “multiple murders.” APD said they are looking into eight to 10 more cold cases Meza may be connected with, but said this number could rise higher as it continues its investigations. Meza Jr. pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Kendra Page, an 8-year-old Austin girl, in 1982, and served 11 years of a 30-year sentence.

“Here’s a serial killer that justice was not served. It was a travesty of justice,” Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills, who was also the primary investigator on the 1982 case, said Tuesday.

On May 20, Pflugerville Police Department officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 700 block of Camp Fire Trail. The caller, Fraga’s niece, said she hadn’t spoken to him since May 11 and they normally speak every day, the affidavit states.

When officers entered the home, they found blood that appeared to be partially dried in more than one room, according to the affidavit. They also found more than one knife before finding Fraga dead.

Police interviewed Fraga’s niece, who told them Meza previously lived with Fraga along with his wife and son, who both died of COVID. After Fraga’s wife and son died, he and Meza lived alone in the house together until Meza moved out on May 12, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states that it was later learned Fraga and his wife visited Meza in 1998 while he was incarcerated after being previously convicted of homicide in 1982.

Detectives determined Fraga’s last proof of life was on May 12 when he was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera footage mowing his lawn, according to the affidavit.

While detectives were at the home on May 20, two people who said they knew Meza and Fraga arrived. One of them said they got “a bad feeling that something had happened to Raul,” and wanted to go by the house, the affidavit said.

The other person told police they had picked up Meza from the hospital on May 13 where he was being treated for kidney stones, then drove him to a Walmart in Pflugerville, according to the affidavit. The person told police Meza said, “I f—– up,” while they were together.

Meza was seen on Walmart video footage later that day picking up a prescription and buying a t-shirt, socks, and a pair of shoes, the affidavit said.

Evidence found at the scene and in Meza and Fraga’s vehicles, like cigarettes and boots with blood on them, connected Meza to the scene.

According to the affidavit, on May 24, a person called Austin 311 claiming to be Raul Meza Jr. and demanded to speak to a homicide detective.

A detective spoke to him and recorded the conversation, in which Meza “detailed and admitted to committing several murders in Texas, including the murder of Jesse Fraga,” the affidavit said.

Meza was arrested and charged in Fraga’s death earlier this week.

According to court records, Meza had two first-degree felony charges and one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. APD was listed as the arresting agency.

Meza is currently detained in Travis County Jail. Meza told police once he was arrested that he was ready and prepared to kill again, police said.