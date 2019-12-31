Court date pushed back for woman connected to murdered mom Heidi Broussard

Magen Fieramusca

Magen Fieramusca (Harris County DA Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman connected to the disappearance of a south Austin mother and her child has had her hearing in Travis County pushed back. Magen Fieramusca was initially set to appear in court Thursday. She faces kidnapping and a tampering with a corpse charge.

Austin mom Heidi Broussard was found dead in the trunk of a car near Houston on Dec. 20 after a week of searching for her and her weeks-old daughter. The child was found alive and is back with family.

Fieramusca, who a mutual friend said was like a “best friend” to Broussard, was arrested and is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail. While at the time police did not name Fieramusca as a suspect, her charges match those of a suspect police said they had in custody. A car registered to Fieramusca was also parked at the home where the child was found.

Fieramusca’s hearing has been moved to Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at the request of her attorneys. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office did not elaborate on why it was pushed back.

