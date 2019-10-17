Convicted felon accused of breaking into car, stealing gun

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A convicted felon is back behind bars after deputies say he stole a gun from a car and fired shots into the air.

Jason Paul Carson, 34, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for an incident back in May.

A man who lives on Edgemont Drive says he woke up one afternoon to the sound of gunshots. The man told deputies he looked out his window and saw a man who had just broken into his car and was holding his gun.

The victim said he heard two more gunshots as he got dressed to try to follow the suspect. However, when the victim looked again, the suspect was gone.

Another man in the area said he later saw the suspect toss the gun into a wooded area.

Deputies found the stolen handgun in a wooded area off Edgecliff Drive.

In June, the man whose gun was stolen picked Carson out of a photo lineup.

A warrant was issued, and Carson was arrested Tuesday, October 15, on charges of burglary, grand theft of a firearm, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to the arrest report, Carson was convicted of felony aggravated assault in 2013.