CONTENT WARNING: Texas mother charged with murder after 11-year-old found dead in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls last year has been booked into the Wichita County Jail on a charge of the murder of her son.

Stormy Johnson was extradited from Nevada where she and her former boyfriend had been arrested on other charges after leaving Wichita Falls.

Her bond is set at $1 million for murder and $250,000 for a charge filed last year of tampering with evidence.

The body of Logan Cline was found February 27, 2020, in an abandoned car on Kenley Avenue near the Red Roof Inn on Central Freeway, where Johnson and Corey Trumbull had been staying with the boy and his older sister.

Wichita Falls Police got information from Las Vegas Police about a possible victim hidden in a car here while the Nevada police were investigating a domestic abuse case involving Trumbull and Johnson.

They found the boy’s body in the back seat, covered with clothing.

Wichita Falls detectives interviewed Johnson, and she told them she and her two children began living with Trumbull and traveling from hotel to hotel with him in 2019 and arrived in Wichita Falls from Midland, Texas, in October.

Stormy Johnson

Corey Trumbull

She described horrific beatings and torture of the boy too graphic to describe in detail and said they continued the entire time they lived together.

The boy’s sister also gave detailed descriptions of the abuse she said happened daily and said her mother often participated. She also said she was the victim of sexual abuse by Trumbull, in which her mother also participated.

Abuse of her brother included use of hands, feet, a club and a knife. She said sexual abuse of her brother also involved bestiality on several occasions.

She said the boy suffered a broken nose on more than one occasion and his body was bruised from head to toe.

Wichita Falls Police said at no time did Johnson try to prevent the abuse or seek medical help.

On the night Logan died, the sister said he was beaten with a belt, a stick and hands and he began to have seizures.

She said Trumbull and Johnson tried to feed him soup, but he began coughing up blood. Trumbull felt for a pulse and began performing CPR, then said the boy was gone, according to the sister.

She said Trumbull put the body in the bathtub, and he and Johnson put ice in it until they could move it. Later, she said they put in in the abandoned car, and they left town.

Police said a check welfare call on the children was made in December 2019, and Johnson at no time reported any abuse. Two weeks later officers were called to a hotel when the couple was evicted for nonpayment, and only the couple and the daughter were seen.

Trumbull was charged with capital murder in Wichita Falls in March of 2020, and records show he is still serving time in Nevada for domestic violence, lewdness with a child and abuse of a child.