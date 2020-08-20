Confederate monument vandalized at Caldwell County courthouse

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Someone vandalized a Confederate monument in Caldwell County recently designated to be relocated to a museum.

Lockhart police say the vandalism happened Tuesday around 4:40 a.m. The monument was sprayed with black paint, which has since been cleaned off.

Police are asking for help to find the person who did it. They say he has facial hair and in his 20s or 30s, and was wearing a face covering, backwards ball cap, yellow Gadsden Flag t-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information can call police at 512-398-4401.

The Caldwell County Commissioners voted Aug. 11 to remove the monument and relocate it, using private funds. The Texas Historical Commission first must approve its relocation to the Caldwell County Museum.