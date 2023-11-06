AUSTIN (KXAN) — Colin Strickland will return to the witness stand Monday in the murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong.

He began his testimony around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The State is still in its first line of questioning.

Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing pro Cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin home in May of 2022. Strickland was Armstrong’s boyfriend at the time, and spent the day with Wilson before the shooting.

So far, Strickland has testified about this relationships with both Armstrong and Wilson, the last day he spent with Wilson and his conversation with police the following morning.

Homicide detectives with the Austin Police Department questioned Strickland at his home the morning after the murder and Strickland consented to going to police headquarters to deliver an official statement.

Strickland said he and Wilson were only briefly romantic for few weeks in 2021 during a period when he and Armstrong were not together.

Last week, we also heard from Wilson’s brother and friend, several police officers and crime scene analysts and people who live near the home where Wilson was killed.

During opening statements, Armstrong’s attorneys said while video captured a vehicle that prosecutors identified as Armstrong’s near the murder scene, no cameras show Armstrong herself there.