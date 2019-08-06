Cold Case: Who killed Linda Muegge 12 years ago?

Linda Muegge was found dead in her burned home in 2007 and since then officials have had few leads into her death. (KXAN file images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Fredericksburg Police Department made an appeal on social media Monday night for information in a 12-year-old cold case that left a business owner dead.

Linda Muegge was found dead in her Fredericksburg home in 2007. Since then her case has gone cold. (KXAN file Image)

In May 2007, fire crews battled a massive house fire and discovered 55-year-old Linda Muegge dead inside. She was the owner of The Peasant Kitchen catering business.

Police say she’d returned home from a yoga class around 5:30 p.m. that evening and almost 2.5 hours later, a neighbor reported her house was on fire. An autopsy on her burned body found that she’d actually died of blunt force trauma and homicide detectives began investigating.

“Investigators also learned the fire at her residence had been deliberately set and ruled as arson,” Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has had few leads in the past 12 years and has made several appeals to the public for information, even offering thousands of dollars as a reward. The Fredericksburg Police Department made another appeal Monday night hoping someone would come forward.

Linda Muegge’s burned home. (Image from Texas DPS)

If you or someone you know has information, you can contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at (830) 997-7585 or Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at (830) 997-TIPS.