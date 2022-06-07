AUSTIN (KXAN) — The next action item in Council Member Kathie Tovo’s Safer Sixth Street Initiative includes adding the proposed additional 13 HALO cameras downtown and calls for the purchase of metal detectors.

The Safer Sixth Street initiative was launched in response to the June 2021 mass shooting. Updates will be discussed at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

According to a draft of the resolution, these would be hand-held detector wants for certain businesses in the Sixth Street and Rainey Street districts. It asks the City Manager to survey bar owners in both districts to “gauge interest in the City purchasing and distributing hand-held metal detector wants to willing and interested establishments in a manner that provides a public purpose and in alignment with requirements for the use of City Funds.”

The resolution gave the City Manager a deadline of July 15 to report back with the findings of the survey and a cost estimate.

Gary Manley, the owner of Iron Cactus on Sixth Street, says Council Member Tovo’s office recently sent business owners an email about the cameras and the metal detectors.

“I am all for adding more HALO cameras, I think it’s a good idea,” he said in his response. “I would not be looking to use hand-held metal detectors at my restaurant, I’m not sure that would help anything as carrying a handgun is legal.”

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), guns are not allowed inside businesses that generate at least 51% of their revenue from on-site alcohol consumption. Such businesses have to post a 51% sign prohibiting patrons from carrying handguns onto the property. Businesses can also display voluntary signs that prohibit firearms.

As for the HALO cameras, the deadline for more information from the City Manager’s Office is June 15.

KXAN will discuss the resolution with Council Member Tovo this afternoon. Check back for updates.