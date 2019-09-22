Child calls 911 to report drunk school bus driver in Washington

LONGVIEW, Washington (KGW8) — A young student called 911 to report that his Longview Public Schools driver was drunk and had run red lights.

Police later arrested the driver, Catherine Maccarone, 48, for driving under the influence in the September 12th incident and two counts of reckless endangerment.

She drove twice, once transporting high school students and also grade-schoolers.

No children were on the bus when she was pulled over in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard.

The child got home and told his mother about the driver. The mother does not speak English well and told her son to call 911.

The boy told the 911 dispatcher, “She was drunk. Like, passed three red lights and got on the side road by the 76 and there’s still kids on there.”