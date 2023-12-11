AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shane James, 34, the suspect connected with a deadly shooting spree in Austin and Bexar County, faces 10 charges, including multiple capital murder and aggravated assault charges, court records state.

James is accused of killing six people and injuring three others during a string of violent incidents on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

According to Travis County records, James has been charged with:

Capital murder by terror threat/other felony Capital murder of multiple persons Capital murder by terror threat/other felony Capital murder of multiple persons Aggravated Assault against public servant Aggravated Assault against public servant Unavailable first-degree felony Out-of-county misdemeanor Out-of-county misdemeanor Out-of-county misdemeanor

The Austin Police Department identified four homicide victims who they believe are connected with James. On Dec. 5, APD responded to Shadywood Drive in south Austin and found 32-year-old Emmanuel Pop Ba and 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman with “obvious signs of trauma.” They were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident in southwest Austin later that night, APD said they found two “apparent victims of the suspect” identified as Katherine Short, 56, and Lauren Short, 30.

An Austin Independent School District officer and an Austin police officer were shot during separate incidents Dec. 5. The AISD officer was shot outside of Northeast Early College High School. The APD officer was involved in a shooting with the suspect near the home where Katherine and Lauren Short were found.

Both officers have been released from the hospital and are recovering. APD said a cyclist had non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Slaughter Lane around 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tentatively identified the victims of a double homicide near San Antonio as Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James, Sr., 56. BCSO said the victims are believed to be the suspect’s parents.

Each aggravated assault charge was a first-degree felony, according to Travis County records.