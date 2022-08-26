AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.

According to a Thursday release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, of Liberty Hill, has a federal license to sell firearms.

Officials allege from October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, bought bulk quantities of weapons through various gun brokers and other online retailers.

The office said Street then gave the weapons to Flynn. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Flynn sold the weapons through his business. After Flynn sold the weapons, officials said he repaid Street in cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday, at least 212 firearms were purchased online by Street and sold through Flynn’s business, primarily at gun shows in the San Antonio area.

Flynn pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license. A sentencing date has not been set.

Street pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of engaging in the firearms business without a license. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov 30.

In addition to the five years in prison, both men face a fine of $250,000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives are investigating the case.