CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — On Dec. 14, a Central Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for murder and 20 years for murder with the attempt to commit, according to Williamson County records.

Records showed Jose Ivan Aviles Loza, 30, of Bastrop, pled guilty to the 2019 charges the same day he was convicted.

Loza’s confinement began Dec. 14, and records showed he had 1,220 days of jail credit. A victim impact statement was read Dec. 15, according to records.

Past court records said Loza threatened 22-year-old Fernando Lopez Chaparro before he shot and killed him at the intersection of the 183A Toll Road and East Whitestone Boulevard in August 2019. Another person related to the victim was also injured during the shooting.

Cedar Park police said Loza was taken into custody in Houston on August 5. During the initial investigation, police reported Loza and the victim knew each other, and the incident was not a random act of violence.