Central Texas authorities search for man accused of carjacking, stabbing

WACO — A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a shooting, carjacking, stabbing and kidnapping has escaped from a Waco hospital.

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted for Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle. He is believed to be in the Hubbard area.

Itasca Police Lt. William T. Fausnacht tells FOX 44 that Phillips started his crime spree by allegedly shooting at another vehicle out of his window while driving in Burleson.

Police say Phillips abandoned the vehicle in Itasca, a red Nissan Rogue, and broke into a nearby 18-wheeler sitting on the side of the road. He broke into the cab with a gun, sat in it for a while, and then walked over to a nearby Shell station with a Sonic drive-thru, where he assaulted and kidnapped a mother and her teenage daughter as they were waiting in the drive-thru.

Lt. Fausnacht says Phillips tried stabbing the teen in the chest, but the knife caught her hand. Phillips then pushed them into the passenger seat and took off, kidnapping them. Phillips then started driving “erratically through the parking lot.” However, the mother and daughter both got away – the daughter jumped out of the vehicle and the mom fell out. Both received injuries.

The vehicle was then followed by citizens who gave updates to dispatchers.

Phillips eventually wrecked this vehicle east of Itasca, on U.S. 67E, and suffered injuries to his head and legs. He was taken to the Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco. However, he escaped before police could get there.

Lt. Fausnacht tells FOX 44 that Phillips left the hospital with broken bones, legs and a head injury. The hospital didn’t have the authority to keep him, and he left within 15 minutes.

Phillips took this picture with what police believe was a burner or a stranger’s phone, and sent it to a family member before leaving the hospital against medical advisement. (Courtesy: Itasca Police Department)

Police also said there was a “hero” at the Sonic drive-thru, who helped get the knife out of Phillips’ hand and stop him from further harm.

The Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals are actively looking for Phillips. If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911. He is reported as dangerous, likely armed, and needing medical attention.