AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family for Teressa Gandy Ferguson, 46, who police say died in a road rage homicide on Sept. 30, held a Celebration of Life for her Tuesday.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Homicide Detective Israel Pina with the Austin Police Department said Ferguson was taking her usual route home on Interstate 35, when she was involved in a “minor crash” between the Runberg and Anderson Lane exits. According to APD, she was on the phone with a friend and told them she pulled over to exchange information with the other driver, which is when police believe she was shot.

“This is someone who’s a dangerous individual,” Pina said.

Police said the suspect may have been driving a gray four-door sedan.

Ferguson’s family described her as a “warm and caring person to everyone she met.”

The Austin Police Department said there’s a $1,000 reward available to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

People can contact the Austin Police Department’s tip line at 512-947-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.