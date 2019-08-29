Cedar Park Police warning residents about scam phone calls

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is warning people not to fall for any phone calls claiming to be from the IRS.

Cedar Park Police say this IRS scam is different than others because it looks like the call is coming from Cedar Park PD.

One person who fell for the scam has reportedly lost $11,000.

Cedar Park police say many times these phone calls come from outside the U.S. If that’s the case, there’s nothing local authorities can do to stop the scammers.