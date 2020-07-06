Cedar Park police recover hundreds of stolen items during search warrant

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department recovered hundreds of stolen items from a remote trailer property after a victim told police he found his tools on the Let Go app — an app that allows users to buy and sell with others.

After the victim’s report to police, the Cedar Park Organized Crime Unit set up a sting to buy back the items and were able to confirm it was the stolen tools, police say. Following more investigation, police determined the suspects were involved in several other burglary investigations in the area.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a rural property in Travis County, at 14711 Quail Court, on June 30. During the search, the investigative team found thousands of dollars worth of stolen items at the location including electronics, jewelry, clothing, antiques, bikes, tools, according to CPPD.

Addison Mullins, 27, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Burglary of a Building. Richard Orr, 34, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Burglary of a Building. Both were taken to Travis County jail with further charges pending.

Police say the ongoing investigation shows Mullins and Orr mainly targeted apartment complex storage units. Police believe some of the items could solve cases dating as far back as 2015 and are currently working with law enforcement agencies across Texas due to the amount of recovered items.

Anyone with information or questions regarding the recovered property can call Detective Anthony Bridgewater at (512) 260-4886.