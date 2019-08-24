Cedar Park police looking for parents accused of hitting their disabled son with a belt

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are looking for two Cedar Park parents accused of hitting their disabled 12-year-old son with a belt.

Cedar Park police were called to C.C. Mason Elementary School in Cedar Park on April 5 on reports of injury to a child. Officers spoke with the victim’s teacher who told them she saw bruises on his body and blood crusted under his nose. The victim told his teacher the injuries were caused by his step-dad.

The school nurse was able to confirm the bruises on the boy’s body were consistent with being struck by a belt. The child was then brought to Dell Seton Medical Center for further evaluation. According to the arrest affidavit, the boy had previously been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Police met with the boy’s parents, Eric Duran, 32, and Angelica Duran, 33, to ask them about the bruises. Angelica told police she spanked her son with a belt after he was sent home for bad behavior. Eric said he too spanked the boy with a belt. Both said during the spanking their son moved his hands in the way to avoid being hit again.

Both Eric and Angelica Duran are charged with injury to a child. Both face a bond of $20,000.