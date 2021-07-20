Cedar Park police investigate homicide at Anderson Mill Road apartment complex

Cedar Park police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex off Anderson Mill Road the night of July 20, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide off Anderson Mill Road Tuesday night where one person died.

The Cedar Park Police Department said the investigation is happening at 11908 Anderson Mill Road, which is the address for the Bridge at Volente apartment complex.

Officers said the female victim has “obvious trauma” to her body.

Cedar Park PD said there is no suspect information at the moment, but they believe this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more details become available.