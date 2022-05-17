CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas man was arrested and charged after Cedar Park police said they found him to have roughly nine ounces of powder fentanyl. Police also said they believe he was going to sell it.

CPPD said in a release that members of the organized crime unit and the Central Texas Regional SWAT team conducted a search as a part of a fentanyl distribution investigation into Christopher Michael Allred, 37, Monday.

Left, photos of fentanyl found during a CPPD investigation. Right, Christopher Michael Allred, 37 (Courtesy CPPD and Williamson County Jail)

That investigation resulted in finding roughly nine ounces of fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Agency says it only takes roughly two milligrams of fentanyl to kill someone. That means the amount of fentanyl Allred had could have killed nearly 130,000 people.

The police department confirmed that a traffic stop that happened last week was a part of the overall investigation.

An affidavit for Allred says a K9 officer stopped a woman last week who had active warrants for her arrest. Allred was in the passenger seat.

“Christopher stated multiple times that he did not want to be searched and he was not doing anything wrong,” an officer wrote in that affidavit.

During that traffic stop, police wrote Allred was nervous, and officers became suspicious. He was found to have roughly 54 grams of fentanyl in his pockets when officers searched him, they said.

The fentanyl was in “baggies,” which is how drugs are typically distributed for sale, according to police documents.

Allred is being charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. His bond is set at $100,000. A lawyer was not listed for Allred online.