[images provided by the Cedar Park Police]

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — During a traffic stop over the weekend, Cedar Park police officers found several “suspected stolen” catalytic converters.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers found 28 “suspect stolen” catalytic converters in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.

Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams were arrested and charged with theft of property.

Last month, Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, filed a bill to create a criminal offense surrounding thefts of the converters in hopes to reduce the number of incidents.

“The catalytic converter theft problem has exploded across Texas,” Bettencourt told KXAN. “This is now a tens of hundreds of millions of dollars theft problem.”