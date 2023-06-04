CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police arrested a suspect Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Circle K gas station Friday night, according to a press release from the agency.

Bradley Stanford, 23, is charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony.

Prior to the shooting, a “verbal exchange” occurred in the gas station’s parking lot between Stanford and 24-year-old Akira Ross, according to Cedar Park Police.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting around 9:50 p.m., and found Ross dead when they arrived. The gas station is located at 12020 N. FM 620.

At around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Cedar Park Police and San Patricio County Tactical Response Team arrested Stanford in Ingleside, Texas. According to the press release, the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Police Departments also assisted in the case.

The agency said that the shooting is still an ongoing investigation.