Cedar Park police asking for public’s help tracking down man from 2019 missing person case

Arthur Vernon Fleming, 52, was last seen May 28, 2019 in Cedar Park. (Photo courtesy the Cedar Park Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing person from a cold case from 2019.

CPD detectives say the missing man, Arthur Vernon Fleming, 52, was last seen May 28, 2019 in Cedar Park and it was believed he was heading into the Austin area. They say he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a Home Depot apron.

Fleming is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 125 to 145 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Detectives say their investigation shows Fleming was known to frequent the Interstate Highway 35 and St. John’s Avenue Intersection.

The CPD says they are actively investigating this case, but all leads have been exhausted which is why they are turning to the public.

Anyone with information on Fleming’s whereabouts, his known associates, or any other details is encouraged to call Detective Daniel Kitchens at (512) 260-4636 or by email at Daniel.Kitchens@cedarparktexas.gov.

Tips can be shared anonymously via text through Tip411. Text the keyword CPPD and your tip to 847411.