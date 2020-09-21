Cedar Park police arrest suspects after weekend string of car break-ins

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a string of car break-ins near Anderson Mill Road over the weekend.

Cedar Park PD said a total of 23 cars were broken into, but almost all of them were unlocked. Officers said some cars had purses, wallets and car keys inside.

Officers are asking those who live in neighborhoods near Anderson Mill Road in the Twin Creeks area, near Westside Elementary School or off West Parmer Lane or Brushy Creek Road to send any surveillance video to Cedar Park PD. Specific locations are mapped out on the Cedar Park PD Twitter page.

They are also reminding people to lock their cars and remove or hide any valuables that may be inside.