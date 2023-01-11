CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Park man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of his longtime girlfriend and was sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to Williamson County court records.

Samuel Byrd, 35, pled guilty in November and was sentenced to 45 years in prison with nearly three years of jail credit.

Samuel Byrd, 35. (Courtesy Williamson County Jail Records)

Police said Byrd killed his girlfriend, Amanda Gordon, in December 2019 at a Cedar Park house and then attempted to hide the body by burning Gordon’s remains in Dale, Texas. Gordon was reported missing after family members did not hear from her for a few days.

The original affidavit said Gordon and Byrd were in a relationship for eight years and had two children together. A family member told police their relationship was “extremely volatile and violent.”

Police found human remains at a burn pit on Byrd’s business partner’s property. Gordon’s mom identified a necklace and two rings from the burn pit where human remains were found. A spent gun casing was also found on the property.

Byrd is serving his sentence in Huntsville, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please dial 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24/7 to take calls at (800) 799-7233. You can also text START to 88788.