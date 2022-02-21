Cedar Park man sentenced in FBI impersonation to get fentanyl

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Park man was sentenced to a year in prison after he was convicted of impersonating an FBI agent while trying to fill a prescription for fentanyl patches.

Last June, a federal jury found Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 53, guilty of impersonating a federal officer. This federal crime could have been punished with a fine and up to three years in prison under the U.S. code, according to Cornell Law School.

A Department of Justice release about his sentence, which happened last Wednesday, explained trial evidence showed he had gone into a Temple pharmacy in July and August 2019 to fill an out-of-state prescription. It said he had told the workers there he was an FBI agent from out of town who was on a “temporary assignment,” and noted he carried fake identification and documents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss