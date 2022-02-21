Cedar Park man sentenced in FBI impersonation to get fentanyl

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Park man was sentenced to a year in prison after he was convicted of impersonating an FBI agent while trying to fill a prescription for fentanyl patches.

Last June, a federal jury found Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 53, guilty of impersonating a federal officer. This federal crime could have been punished with a fine and up to three years in prison under the U.S. code, according to Cornell Law School.

A Department of Justice release about his sentence, which happened last Wednesday, explained trial evidence showed he had gone into a Temple pharmacy in July and August 2019 to fill an out-of-state prescription. It said he had told the workers there he was an FBI agent from out of town who was on a “temporary assignment,” and noted he carried fake identification and documents.