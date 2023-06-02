AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Department of Justice said Thursday that a Cedar Park man was sentenced in a federal court in Austin last Friday to 20 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl causing death.

According to court documents cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western Division of Texas, Jean Claude Meama-Kajue, 29, sold counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl to a male subject in December 2020, coordinating the transaction over a social media app.

The documents said Emergency Medical Service personnel found the victim unresponsive in his vehicle on Dec. 13, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

Thursday’s announcement said the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pflugerville Police Department investigated the case.



