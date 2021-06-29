Cedar Park man convicted of impersonating an FBI agent to pharmacy workers

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Park man was convicted of impersonating a federal agent to pharmacy workers in Temple to get fentanyl patches, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A press release from the department said Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 52, was convicted on two counts and faces up to three years in federal prison.

The department said evidence showed Ferris went into a Temple pharmacy looking to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches on multiple occasions in July and August 2019.

He told pharmacy workers he was an “out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment.” The DOJ said Ferris wore a lanyard with a fake FBI card attached and used fake FBI documents to support his Fentanyl patch prescriptions.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright is expected to sentence Ferris on Sept. 29.

The FBI worked with personnel from DEA Diversion and the Cedar Park Police Department during the investigation, the DOJ says.