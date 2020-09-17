Cedar Park juvenile arrested after bullet hole found in rear car window

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A juvenile was arrested after someone found a bullet hole in their rear car window in Cedar Park Sunday evening.

The Cedar Park Police Department said around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to 1435 Main Street after a caller reported finding a bullet hole in their car window, police said.

Investigators said it looks like the bullet hit the back window as the car was backing out of the Cedar Park Rec Center parking lot.

Officers said investigators spoke with witnesses and neighbors at the View Apartment Complex across the street and gathered evidence from the scene.

A juvenile male who lived at the complex was arrested as a result and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, police said.

It’s still an open investigation.