Cedar Park deadly shooting stems from argument with ex-boyfriend, police say

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Cedar Park police found a 30-year-old shot and killed in the driveway of a home Wednesday night after a reported argument between two men, according to a Cedar Park Police Department release.

Police say Cameron T. Wilcox, 30, had multiple gunshot wounds near the scene of Peach Tree Lane. The alleged suspect left the scene in his car.

Shortly after, Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara, 31, was arrested during a traffic stop in Leander, CPPD says. He has been charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with the shooting.

According to CPPD’s investigation, Wilcox and Villatoro-Guevara knew each other. The initial caller told police the situation started when an ex-boyfriend, Villatoro-Guevara, and Wilcox got into a verbal argument at H-E-B.

Police say the caller and Wilcox drove back to their home and started unloading groceries when Villatoro-Guevara drove up to the driveway.

The caller told police Villatoro-Guevara exited his car with a gun and began firing shots into the air. Then, he shot at Wilcox, hitting him multiple times, according to police.

Villatoro-Guevara was taken to the Williamson County jail. As of Thursday morning, attorney information hasn’t been listed for Villatoro-Guevara. KXAN will update this story with additional information or a statement as it becomes available.