Vehicles were hit by gunfire around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. (KXAN PHOTOS/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting around 7 p.m. at 3401 North Interstate 35 Service Road northbound in central Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The cars were parked outside of Dreamers, an adult novelty and lingerie store.

APD officers searched the area to see if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but did not locate any victims. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.

At the scene, a pickup truck could be seen with multiple bullet holes in the body and windows. Other vehicles were at the scene, but any damage could not be seen.

APD said they do not believe there to be any active threat to the public in that area.

This is a developing story. KXAN is working to get more details at this time.