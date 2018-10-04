Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - San Marcos police car (KXAN File Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A carjacking attempt on Monday and a carjacking last week are believed by San Marcos police investigators to be the work of the same suspects.

On Monday, a woman was driving to her home off of Candlelight Lane around 11:52 p.m. when she was followed by a white 4-door passenger car.

When she parked in her driveway, two black men came up to her armed with handguns, according to police.

The suspects ordered the woman out of her car but left when she called 911.

Eight days earlier, on Sunday, Sept. 23, two suspects with handguns came up to a man as he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Cabana Beach Apartments at 1250 Sadler Dr. — less than a mile from the location of Monday's incident.

Police say around 3:10 a.m., one of the suspects entered the victim's vehicle and forced him to drive away from the apartment complex. He was released unharmed as the suspect drove away with his car.

The second suspect followed behind in a 4-door white passenger car, police say.

The victim described the suspects as "younger-looking" males, one black and one white.

San Marcos police detectives say their investigation so far shows the victims are unrelated and appear to be randomly selected.

The victims described the suspects as wearing hooded sweatshirts with hoods drawn and bandanas covering their faces.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Aubry at 512-753-2306.

The police department encouraged the public to follow these tips: