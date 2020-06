AUSTIN (KXAN) — A police chase in southeast Austin on Wednesday afternoon ended with the pursued vehicle crashing into a river at the 400 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

According to Austin Police Department, police responded to a 12:23 p.m. report of a suspicious vehicle. The car, which APD says was possibly stolen, drove away from officers and a chase began.

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

All occupants of the vehicle were able to get out, police say. It’s not yet known whether they were arrested.