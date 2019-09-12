CAPTURED: Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, gang member caught in Lubbock

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodolfo Ortiz Gonzalez, 54, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was captured on Sept. 6 in Lubbock, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

According to Texas DPS, Gonzalez, who is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang, was wanted for parole violation.

Working off a Crime Stoppers tip, members of the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force — along with Texas DPS Special Agents — located Gonzalez at a motel in Lubbock, where he was arrested.

Gonzalez has been wanted since February, when he reportedly ran away from his last known address in Lubbock. Texas DPS says his criminal history includes aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and burglary charges.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine sex offenders and eight gang members. In addition, $32,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

The person who tipped off authorities to Gonzalez’s whereabouts will be paid $7,500.

For information or to submit an anonymous tip, call (800) 252-8477 or click here. Tips must be submitted through approved channels in order to be eligible for rewards.