Canyon Grille worker accused of installing camera to film other employees undressing

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A Lakeway man is facing charges after allegedly planting a hidden camera in a changing room at the restaurant where he works for the sole purpose of video recording women undressing.

An employee of the Canyon Grille in Lakeway came to the police with a device she said she found at work.

She said she went into a room known by her fellow employees as the “bridal room” to change her clothes. While there she said she saw what appeared to by a cell phone charging brick plugged into the wall. Upon further inspection, she said she noticed a pinhole on the face of the device and a flashing blue light when she unplugged it.

The employee told police she took the device home to inspect it further. She said she was able to remove the faceplate from the device and found a microSD card inside.

According to the employee, only two people had a key to the “bridal room.” She said one of them was her supervisor identified as 46-year-old Jean-Christophe Barret.

The employee said after she took the device she received texts from Barret acknowledging the presence of what he called a “nanny cam.” She said Barret texted her again expressing remorse and claiming he was going to resign from his position at Canyon Grille.

Police interviewed another employee from the restaurant who said she has also used the “bridal room” to change numerous times. She said Barret would frequently tell her and other female employees to use the room to change. She showed investigators texts from Barret telling her to change in the room.

Investigators searched the microSD card found and discovered footage of the employee who found the device undressing. They said they also saw footage of Barret adjusting the camera five minutes before the employee came into the room.

In an interview with police, Barret admitted to buying the hidden camera and installing it in the “bridal room” with the intent of filming women undressing. He said he used the camera for about a year and viewed images of up to 100 women changing, including full nudity.

Barret faces a charge of invasive visual recording as well as a bond of $40,000.