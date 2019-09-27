Camp Mabry employee accused of stealing, selling $1M worth of equipment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, a federal employee of the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office warehouse at Camp Mabry surrendered to authorities after being accused of stealing and selling military equipment.

A federal criminal complaint names 35-year-old Joseph Mora, charging him for theft of government property and conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. The complaint alleges Mora, who worked as program analyst, removed a large amount of sensitive military grade equipment, including infrared laser aiming devices, thermal night vision goggles and rifle scopes then sold them on eBay.

A search warrant was executed at Mora’s home where officials recovered pelican cases filled with aiming lights, a pallet of night vision goggles and tripods, all believed to be stolen from Camp Mabry.

A multi-department investigation continues including Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command, U.S. Postal Inspection Services and the Texas Rangers.

Mora faces up to 10 years in federal prison for theft and up to 20 years for fraud if convicted. He was released on $10,000 bond.