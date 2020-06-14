California cold case investigation leads homicide task force to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 25 years ago, an unknown suspect murdered a man in Santa Ana, California. The case went cold after an extensive investigation, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Last week, investigators with the Orange County Cold Case Homicide Task Force followed a lead to Austin, police say.

On Tuesday, June 9, OCHTF detectives and the Santa Ana Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation on the murder of 22-year-old Christopher Hervey with help from the Austin Police Department. Hervey was killed January 4, 1996 in Santa Ana, according to police.

Detectives executed a search warrant and seized items of potential evidence while in Austin, according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SAPD Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.