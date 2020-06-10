Caldwell County Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigating double homicide near Luling

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide they say happened Tuesday.

At 6:08 p.m., deputies responded to the 4400 block of Tenney Creek Road near Tilmon for a call of two subjects “down.” When deputies arrived, they found two dead people, 18-year-old Klayton Manning and a male juvenile.

A Polaris side-by-side utility vehicle was found on-scene, and the sheriff’s office said it appeared the two were driving the vehicle down the road when they encountered whoever shot them.

The Texas Rangers and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Jeff Ferry at 512-348-8695.

