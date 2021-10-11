Caldwell County Sheriff: ‘Suspicious vehicle’ led to shooting in Martindale

MARTINDALE, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting it says happened Monday morning in Martindale in Caldwell County.

CCSO said the shooting happened at 3:42 a.m. in the 100 block of Tina’s Trail. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

CCSO said the shooting reportedly happened after a homeowner “confronted a suspicious vehicle parked outside the residence.”

A search warrant has been executed, CCSO said, but no one is officially in custody. Authorities said the shooter is “cooperative” and the investigation is ongoing.

