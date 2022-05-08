DALE, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a suspect after responding to a shooting in Dale early Sunday morning, according to a department Facebook post.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Forister Ranch Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday after reports of an aggravated assault with a firearm.

One man was found unconscious with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to receive medical attention. Several other people escaped from the residence before deputies arrived, county officials said.

Police are searching for Pedro Gallegos, 47, who was deemed a suspect in the shooting. He is said to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hays County SWAT Team helped execute a search warrant, and Gallegos was not found at the residence. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

For crime tips or questions on the case, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777.