Caldwell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder

CALDWELL COUNTY (KXAN) — Caldwell Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder following a suspicious shooting death on Nov. 20.

According to CCSO, deputies were dispatched to 7875 Taylorsville Road following reports of a man being shot. When the deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the man dead with a gunshot wound.

Caldwell Co. deputies arrested 54-year-old suspect Howard Orozco Harris on the scene without incident.

Harris was taken to the Caldwell Co. jail and charged with murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Caldwell deputies with this investigation. Investigators state that there is no danger to the community as a result of their investigations.

Anyone with further information about this case is urged to contact the Caldwell Co. Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6747.